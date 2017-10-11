FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2017 / 8:43 AM / in 8 days

Turkey to break ground on Akkuyu nuclear plant by latest early 2018 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s atomic energy authority is working on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and efforts to hold the groundbreaking by latest early 2018 are underway, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Rosatom said last month that it aims to start work on its Akkuyu project in southern Turkey by the end of March. Albayrak was speaking at the Turkish Energy Summit in the southern province of Antalya. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

