10 days ago
Turkish will hold reverse auction on wind power project next week - minister
July 28, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 10 days ago

Turkish will hold reverse auction on wind power project next week - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkey will hold a reverse auction on the energy ministry's wind power project tender next week, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday.

Eight consortia, including German giant Siemens, Enercon and Denmark's Vestas, participated in the project's tender on Thursday, an official from the energy ministry told Reuters.

The project will involve the construction of a 1,000 MW power plant and wind turbines, which will increase Turkey's wind energy production by 17 percent. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

