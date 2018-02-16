Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 16

ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.7600 against the U.S. dollar at 0505 GMT, firming slightly from Thursday’s close of 3.7630.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.05 percent in spot trade on Thursday and fell to 12.04 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.44 percent to 116,225.60 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose for a fifth straight day on Friday as investor confidence slowly returns after a sharp sell-off earlier in the month, but the dollar continued its descent, hitting a three-year low against a basket of major currencies. U.S. debt yields stood near multi-year highs. Two-year note yields hit a 9 1/2-year high as bond prices fell on Federal Reserve officials’ signalling that recent volatility in U.S. stocks would not stop them raising interest rates in March.

TILLERSON VISIT

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hold talks and a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (0800 GMT). On Thursday evening he had a “productive and open” talk with President Tayyip Erdogan about improving ties strained recently over their policies on Syria, in a meeting following weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.

COUNCIL OF EUROPE‘S JAGLAND

Thorbjorn Jagland, general secretary of the Council of Europe human rights body, will make a speech at the Turkish Constitutional Court (0630 GMT).

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone operator posted a net profit of 1.98 billion lira ($527 million) in 2017, up from 1.51 billion lira a year earlier, it said late on Thursday.

The company will hold a news conference on Friday to comment on last year’s results and expectations for this year (0700 GMT).

EUROPEAN UNION

European Union affairs minister Omer Celik will attend an unofficial meeting of foreign ministers in Sofia.

