Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 26

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.7815 against the U.S. dollar at 0523 GMT, firming from Friday’s close of 3.7910.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.88 percent in spot trade on Friday and was at the same level in Monday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.58 percent to 117,521.50 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week headlined by U.S. inflation data and the first House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was fragile with the dollar losing early gains and safe-haven bonds firming as E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 turned 0.1 percent lower.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (0900 GMT). He will then travel to Algeria on the first leg of an African tour (1100 GMT).

SABANCI HOLDING

Conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.1 billion lira ($291 million) in the fourth quarter, up 48.1 percent from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

ZORLU HOLDING

Turkey’s Zorlu Holding has signed an agreement with Chinese investment firm GSR Capital for investments in battery production totalling $4.5 billion until 2023, Zorlu’s chief executive said on Sunday.

In a statement, Zorlu Holding CEO Omer Yungul said Vestel , owned by Zorlu, and GSR Capital would work together to each build 50 percent of a “mega battery factory” of 25,000 megawatt (MW) capacity.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading 0 ($1 = 3.7595 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)