Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 12

ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.7712 against the U.S. dollar at 0551 GMT, little changed from Thursday’s close of 3.7710.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.78 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 11.82 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.99 percent to 114,718.80 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks resumed their ascent on Friday, supported by U.S. earnings optimism and a rise in oil prices while the euro edged higher as the European Central Bank signalled an end to its massive stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, following two straight sessions of decline. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter on Friday the Constitutional Court had overstepped limits set out in the law with its ruling to release two journalists on the grounds their rights had been violated while in custody.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech at a Marmara University anniversary event (1130 GMT).

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet judges and prosecutors at his office (0700 GMT). He will also meet British trade minister Liam Fox and the chief executive of Rolls Royce Warren East (0900 GMT). He will also meet the head of the national intelligence agency Hakan Fidan (1230 GMT).

SIMSEK

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will speak at a meeting of the MUSIAD business association (1130 GMT).

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will release current account data for November (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

The central bank will announce its monthly survey of economists’ and business leaders’ expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

