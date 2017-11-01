Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 1

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 3.7915 against the U.S. dollar at 0513 GMT, easing from 3.7893 at Tuesday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.82 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and rose to 11.85 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.55 percent to 110,142.60 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit a 10-year high on Wednesday on the back of solid economic growth globally, while oil prices extended a bull run on hopes that major oil producers will maintain their output cuts. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, led by 1.1 percent gains in South Korea while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4 percent.

CENTRAL BANK INFLATION REPORT

Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya will hold a news conference to announce the bank’s quarterly inflation report (0730 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The central bank will announce the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting where it left key interest rates on hold (1100 GMT).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at the third tourism council meeting at the presidential palace (0800 GMT). His spokesman Ibrahim Kalin will hold a news conference (0730 GMT).

PMI DATA

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit announce the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October (0700 GMT).

EXPORTS DATA

The TIM Exporters Assembly will announce export data for October (0800 GMT).

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign arrivals data for September.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will announce inflation data for Turkey’s largest city (0900 GMT).

2018 BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury said on Tuesday it expects 2018 domestic borrowing at 134.3 billion lira ($35.27 billion), and external borrowing at 23.9 billion lira ($6.28 billion).

ZIRAAT BANK RESULTS

State lender Ziraat Bank posted a net profit of 2.2 billion lira ($580 million) in the third quarter, up 34 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Tuesday.

ASELSAN

The defence electronics company posted a net profit of 263.5 million lira in the third quarter, jumping from 153.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

