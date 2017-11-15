Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 15

ISTANBUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 3.8955 against the U.S. dollar at 0445 GMT, easing from a close of 3.8860 on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.33 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and rose to 12.34 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.18 percent to 110,148.45 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45 percent.

ERDOGAN IN QATAR

President Tayyip Erdogan visits Qatar and meets the country’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. They will hold talks and attend a high strategic committee of the two countries before holding a ceremony to sign agreements.

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release unemployment data for July-September (0700 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The Finance Ministry will announce central government budget data for October (0800 GMT).

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray said on Tuesday evening it will increase its share capital to 540 million lira from 108 million lira with a rights issue.

TURKEY ON RAQQA DEAL

Turkey said on Tuesday it was appalled by the approach of the U.S. Department of Defense towards an agreement between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and Islamic State to withdraw Islamic State militants from the Syrian city of Raqqa.

