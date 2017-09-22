Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept. 22

ANKARA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.4962 against the U.S. dollar at 0505 GMT, firmer than Thursday’s close of 3.5015.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.91 percent in spot trade in Thursday and rose to 10.93 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose fell 1.3 percent to 104,001.20 on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar shone while Asian shares slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a plan to start shrinking its balance sheet and signalled one more rate hike later this year.

ERDOGAN, SYRIA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will deploy troops in Syria’s northern Idlib region as part of a so-called de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia last month.

The “de-escalation” zones, agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, would be further discussed in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Ankara next week, Erdogan said in an interview with Reuters while he was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

TRUMP - ERDOGAN

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan as a friend despite tensions between the two countries over Turkish security officials involved in street fighting with protesters during a visit to Washington in May.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Boeing Co said on Thursday that Turkish Airlines intends to buy 40 787-9 Dreamliners, indicating demand for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.

CRASH AT ATATURK AIRPORT

Istanbul’s main Ataturk airport was reopened to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, causing authorities to suspend flights, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by David Dolan)