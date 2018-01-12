FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Simsek says Halkbank will pay any U.S. fine -Hurriyet
January 12, 2018

Turkey's Simsek says Halkbank will pay any U.S. fine -Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said Halkbank itself will pay any fine imposed by the United States after a U.S. jury convicted a Halkbank executive of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday.

“If Halkbank receives a fine, Halkbank will pay this. We will not borrow for Halkbank,” Simsek, who is responsible for the Turkish Treasury, was cited as saying by Hurriyet. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

