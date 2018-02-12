Turkey's Sok, DeFacto and Beymen among IPO "second wave" in May -sources

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Four Turkish firms - discount grocer Sok, clothing retailer DeFacto, high-end retailer Beymen and logistics company U.N. Ro-Ro - are all expected to hold initial public offerings (IPO) in May, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The listings mark a second wave of flotations this year, the sources said, as Turkish companies take advantage of stock prices at record levels and robust international demand for Turkish listings.

“Sok’s public offering will be large. They are sounding out investors and demand for Sok is quite good,” said one of the sources, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

Sok declined to comment.

A DeFacto representative said it had not made a decision on a listing, nor an official application for a listing. Beymen and U.N. Ro-Ro were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)