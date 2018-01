ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The date of Turkish healthcare provider Memorial’s initial public offering has not yet been determined by the board, Memorial Health Group chief executive Ugur Genc said on Monday.

In a written statement Genc told Reuters that the IPO date will be determined according to the growth plans and strategies, market and macroeconomic conditions and sector dynamics. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)