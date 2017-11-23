Fitch cuts Turkey 2018 GDP growth forecast to 3.9 pct

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has cut its forecast for Turkish gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2018 to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent, the ratings agency said on Thursday.

“Our forecast is 3.9 percent reflecting some easing of government stimulus measures,” said Paul Gamble, head of emerging Europe sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, speaking at a Fitch conference in London.

Fitch currently rates Turkey as BB+ with a stable outlook. Gamble added that politics was the factor that would exert the greatest influence on economic performance and the sovereign credit profile in 2018 in the run up to the 2019 elections. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)