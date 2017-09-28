Turkish econmin says expects Russia to lift ban on tomatoes in 1-2 days

ANKARA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia is expected to lift its ban on imports of Turkish tomatoes in a few days, Turkey’s economy minister said, after talks in Ankara between the two countries’ ministers and presidents.

“The limitation on tomatoes is being removed. We have the confirmation from the Russian head of state, but we will wait until we make the first shipment to be sure,” Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters late on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Russia had said Moscow may resume tomatoes imports from Turkey in small parcels during the winter season, when Russian producers are unable to fully cover domestic needs.

Russia banned Turkish tomato imports after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border in 2015.

Ties between Ankara and Moscow have largely normalised since then. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)