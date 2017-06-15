FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkish court releases Dogan Holding executive in coup-linked probe -media
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 15, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish court releases Dogan Holding executive in coup-linked probe -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.

Barbaros Muratoglu, Dogan Holding's Ankara executive, was arrested in December 2016 on accusations of "aiding a terror group", part of an investigation into the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for last year's abortive putsch.

On Thursday a court handed Muratoglu a two-year jail sentence but ruled for his release citing time already served, CNN Turk said.

Dogan Holding shares traded flat at 0.74 liras. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.