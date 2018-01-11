Turkish penal court orders detention of two journalists to continue

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Turkish penal court ordered on Thursday that two journalists stay in jail, after a top court earlier in the day asked that they be freed, Turkish media said on Thursday.

Turkey’s Constitutional Court had ruled that the rights of journalists Sahin Alpay and Mehmet Altan had been violated while in custody and had requested their release.

The penal court re-evaluated Altan’s case in the light of the Constitutional Court decision, but rejected his request to be freed, state-run news agency Anadolu said. The decision came shortly after Alpay’s request was also denied. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Andrew Roche)