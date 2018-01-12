FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Turkish court overstepped limits with ruling to release journalists - deputy PM
January 12, 2018 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

Top Turkish court overstepped limits with ruling to release journalists - deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter on Friday the Constitutional Court had overstepped limits set out in the law with its ruling to release two journalists on the grounds their rights had been violated while in custody.

The court on Thursday ruled in favour of releasing the two journalists, jailed for more than year after the July 2016 attempted coup, on charges of links to terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow the government.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler

