Turkish court orders opposition journalists be released for duration of trial

ANKARA, March 9 (Reuters) - A Turkish court ruled on Friday that two journalists from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper should be released for the duration of their trial for subversion, a lawyer at the courthouse said.

Editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu and writer Ahmet Sik were ordered to be released, the lawyer said, while Turkish media said the paper’s attorney, Akin Atalay, was remanded in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for March 16.

Prosecutors are seeking up to 43 years in jail for the newspaper’s staff who stand accused of targeting President Tayyip Erdogan through “asymmetric war methods” and of “being taken over” by the network of the U.S.-based cleric Ankara accuses of orchestrating a July 2016 coup attempt. (Reporting by Yesim Dikman and Can Sezer in Istanbul, Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara Editing by Robin Pomeroy)