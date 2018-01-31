FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

Turkish court releases local chair of Amnesty International - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the release of the jailed Turkish chairman of rights group Amnesty International, Taner Kilic, while the trial continues, Kilic’s lawyer Murat Dincer said on Wednesday.

Kilic has been in prison since June in the coastal province of Izmir on terrorism charges. Prosecutors say he downloaded ByLock, a messaging application used by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric who Turkey says was behind a failed coup last year. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
