Turkish court sentences six journalists to life, including Altan brothers -TRT Haber

ANKARA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday sentenced three prominent journalists to life in jail on charges of aiding the network blamed for a failed coup in 2016, TRT Haber television said, even after Turkey’s highest court had ordered the release of one of them. Mehmet Altan, an economics professor and journalist, and his journalist brother Ahmet, were charged with giving coded messages in a television talk show a day before the abortive July 15 military coup. Nazli Ilicak, another veteran journalist, was also handed life imprisonment.

Three other defendants were also sentenced to life for trying to abolish the constitution and overthrow the government. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)