ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Trabzonport plans to list 30 percent of the company in an initial public offering (IPO) to be completed by early 2018, the port operator said on Monday.

Trabzonport, which operates the port in northeastern Turkish city of Trabzon, said it hired Denizbank’s investment banking arm, Deniz Yatirim, to manage the offering on the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)