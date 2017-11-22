FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Islamic Development Bank sign deals worth $567 million - Treasury
November 22, 2017 / 9:44 AM / a day ago

Turkey, Islamic Development Bank sign deals worth $567 million - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek signed two 20-year financing agreements worth around a total $567 million with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on Wednesday, the Turkish Treasury said in a statement. A 312 million euro deal ($367 million) was for the production of ten high-speed trains as part of a 106-train project conducted by the Turkish state railway company TCDD and a second $200 million deal concerned energy projects, it said. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

