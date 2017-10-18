Turkey's Turkven sees IPO of Medical Park in 2018, CEO says

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Turkish private equity firm Turkven aims to hold a public offering for nearly 50 percent of healthcare firm Medical Park Group next year, Turkven’s chief executive said, a listing that could be worth around $1 billion.

In an interview with Reuters late on Tuesday, CEO Seymur Tari said Turkven aimed for three to four acquisitions of $50-400 million each in 2018 and aimed to start a new fund of more than $1 billion in one or two years.

Turkven completed an initial public offering (IPO) of jeans retailer Mavi in June, a 1.17 billion lira ($334 million) floatation widely seen as a test of international demand for Turkish equities following last year’s coup attempt and a widespread political crackdown since.

“The Medical Park offering will be three times the size of Mavi‘s,” Tari said, adding that the listing would be next year.

Medical Park Group is the largest private hospital chain in Turkey, with more than 15,000 employees and 5,000 beds in 29 hospitals, according to Turkven.

Funds managed by Turkven hold a 53.4 percent stake in the firm.