Yapi Kredi contributes 114 mln euro net operating profit to Unicredit in Q3 -filing
October 24, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a day ago

Yapi Kredi contributes 114 mln euro net operating profit to Unicredit in Q3 -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi contributed 114 million euros ($133.92 million) of net operating profit in the third quarter to Italy’s Unicredit, according to a regulatory filing made by the Turkish lender on Tuesday.

The information was published in error as part of Unicredit’s group results and included figures based on Unicredit’s 40.9 percent stakeholding in Yapi Kredi, the Turkish bank said in its filing to Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 0.8513 euros) (1 euro = 4.3604 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

