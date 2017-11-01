FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TVS Motor Q2 profit rises 20 pct, meets estimates
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 7:47 AM / in a day

TVS Motor Q2 profit rises 20 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, matching analysts’ estimates, as it sold about 16 percent more two wheelers than the year-ago quarter.

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 2.13 billion rupees ($33 million) compared with 1.77 billion rupees last year. bit.ly/2z3hULJ

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.13 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales volume, including exports, rose to 923,000 units from 795,000 vehicles earlier. ($1 = 64.5375 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayatri and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
