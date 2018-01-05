FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter again says it will not remove world leaders like Trump
January 5, 2018 / 9:05 PM / a day ago

Twitter again says it will not remove world leaders like Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday reiterated its stance that accounts belonging to world leaders have special status on the social media network, pushing back against users who have called on the company to banish U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a post on a corporate blog. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
