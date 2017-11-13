FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson Foods posts higher profit in 4th quarter
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 13, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Tyson Foods posts higher profit in 4th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday, as lower costs to buy cattle feed boosted profit margins in its beef and chicken businesses.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $394 million or $1.07 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $391 million or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company’s net revenue rose to $10.15 billion from $9.16 billion last year. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

