19 days ago
United Airlines reduces denied boardings after passenger dragging
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 19 days ago

United Airlines reduces denied boardings after passenger dragging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a 79 percent year-over-year decrease in involuntary denied boardings in May and an 88 percent decrease in the month of June.

This came after the airline implemented measures to improve customer service following the physical removal of a paying United passenger in April.

United also posted earnings of $2.75 per share, compared with analysts' consensus estimate $2.67. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)

