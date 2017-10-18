FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines third-quarter profit falls, hurt by storms
October 18, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 days ago

United Airlines third-quarter profit falls, hurt by storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income fell by a third to $669 million from the year-ago period, partly due to $185 million in pretax losses caused by canceled flights during the Atlantic hurricane season.

The Chicago-based carrier’s passenger revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched measurement of an airline’s performance, fell 3.7 percent, about 1 percentage point of which was attributable to disruptions caused by storms.

For the current quarter, United forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile would decline by 1 percent to 3 percent. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
