Nissan Mississippi plant workers vote against UAW representation
August 5, 2017 / 4:14 AM / in 2 months

Nissan Mississippi plant workers vote against UAW representation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CINCINNATI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Workers at Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s plant in Canton, Mississippi, voted heavily against union representation, the company and the United Auto Workers said late on Friday.

The contentious vote continued the union’s run of failure to organize a major automaker’s plant in the U.S. South.

Nissan said the tally of votes, which was overseen by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, was 2,244 votes against unionization to 1,307 in favor. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Paul Tait)

