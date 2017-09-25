Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uber said on Monday it was not clear what concerns London’s transport regulator had for stripping it of its licence as the taxi app battles to keep operating in one of the world’s wealthiest cities.

On Friday, the British capital’s regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“Sitting down with TfL (Transport for London) representatives as soon as possible would be the most helpful thing to really understand their concerns to work out what they are,” Uber’s UK Head of Cities Fred Jones told BBC radio.

“It’s just not clear for us what their concerns might be.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)