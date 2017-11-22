Connecticut attorney general investigating Uber breach -spokeswoman

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Connecticut is investigating a computer breach at car hailing service Uber Technologies Inc that the company said it covered up after it was discovered in late 2016, a spokeswoman for state attorney general George Jepsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are investigating the breach,” said Jepsen spokeswoman Jaclyn Severance.

Severance declined to say if other states were investigating the breach of the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of some 57 million Uber users around the world as well as the driver license numbers of some 600,000 of its U.S. drivers. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)