2 months ago
FACTBOX-Kalanick tops string of executive departures at Uber
June 13, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX-Kalanick tops string of executive departures at Uber

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's           Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday said he would take time
away from the company he helped to found, topping a slew of
high-level executive departures in the past few months.

    About a dozen top executives have left the ride-hailing
company since February. However, not all exits were voluntary. 
    The company also adopted a number of recommendations from
the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, hired
to look into its culture and practices.
    Kalanick, 40, did not disclose how long he would be away
from the world's most valuable venture-backed company.    
    A list of executive departures and appointments in the last
few months:
    
 Departures:
    
 Date of        Name           Designation     Link
 Announcement                                  
 June 13        Travis         Chief                       
                Kalanick       Executive       
                               Officer         
 June 12        Emil Michael   Senior Vice                 
                               President       
 May 30         Anthony        Head of                     
                Levandowski    self-driving    
                               unit            
 May 25         Josh Mohrer    GM of Uber's    bit.ly/2rDW5PS
                               NY operations   
 May 23         Jim Callaghan  EMEA general    bit.ly/2rnlwEk
                               counsel         
 April 17       Sherif         VP of global                
                Marakby        vehicle         
                               programs        
 April 11       Rachel         Head of                     
                Whetstone      communications  
 March 19       Jeff Jones     President                   
 March 19       Brian          VP of maps and              
                McClendon      business        
                               platform        
 March 15       Raffi          Director of     bit.ly/2rEeA6H
                Krikorian      Advanced        
                               Technologies    
                               Center          
 March 8        Gary Marcus    Head of AI                  
                               Labs            
 March 3        Charlie        Senior          bit.ly/2rU0Bcr
                Miller         engineer of     
                               autonomous      
                               driving unit    
 March 3        Ed Baker       VP of product               
                               and growth      
 Feb. 27        Amit Singhal   Senior VP of                
                               Engineering     
 
 Hires:
    
 Date of        Name           Designation     Link
 announcement                                  
 June 12        Wan Ling       Independent                 
                Martello       Director        
 June 7         Bozoma Saint   Chief Brand     bit.ly/2spzdnn
                John           Officer         
 May 1          Raquel         Head of Uber    bit.ly/2qFkpvA
                Urtasun        ATG Toronto     
 March 14       Zoubin         Chief           ubr.to/2mqtXID
                Ghahramani     Scientist       
 Feb. 6         Mark Moore     Develop flying  bloom.bg/2kioNAU
                               cars            
 
    Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and
reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg.

 (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan and
Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

