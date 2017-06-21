FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
FACTBOX-Uber CEO Kalanick resigns after investors demand change
June 21, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX-Uber CEO Kalanick resigns after investors demand change

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc           Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick resigned on Tuesday, following
increasing pressure from investors over his leadership.
    Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential
technology companies of its generation, has faced increased
scrutiny in recent weeks following an investigation into the
culture and workplace practices at the ride-hailing service.

    Kalanick's departure tops the list of more than a dozen
senior executives who have left Uber since February. However,
not all exits were voluntary.
    A list of executive departures and appointments in the last
few months:
    
 Departures:
    
 Date of        Name           Designation     Link
 Announcement                                  
 June 21        Travis         Chief                       
                Kalanick       Executive       
                               Officer         
 June 13        David          Director                    
                Bonderman                      
 June 12        Emil Michael   Senior Vice                 
                               President       
 May 30         Anthony        Head of                     
                Levandowski    self-driving    
                               unit            
 May 25         Josh Mohrer    GM of Uber's    (bit.ly/2rDW5PS)
                               NY operations   
 May 23         Jim Callaghan  EMEA general    (bit.ly/2rnlwEk)
                               counsel         
 April 17       Sherif         VP of global                
                Marakby        vehicle         
                               programs        
 April 11       Rachel         Head of                     
                Whetstone      communications  
 March 19       Jeff Jones     President                   
 March 19       Brian          VP of maps and              
                McClendon      business        
                               platform        
 March 15       Raffi          Director of     (bit.ly/2rEeA6H)
                Krikorian      Advanced        
                               Technologies    
                               Center          
 March 8        Gary Marcus    Head of AI                  
                               Labs            
 March 3        Charlie        Senior          (bit.ly/2rU0Bcr)
                Miller         engineer of     
                               autonomous      
                               driving unit    
 March 3        Ed Baker       VP of product               
                               and growth      
 Feb. 27        Amit Singhal   Senior VP of                
                               Engineering     
 
 Hires:
    
 Date of        Name           Designation     Link
 announcement                                  
 June 12        Wan Ling       Independent                 
                Martello       Director        
 June 7         Bozoma Saint   Chief Brand     (bit.ly/2spzdnn)
                John           Officer         
 May 1          Raquel         Head of Uber    (bit.ly/2qFkpvA)
                Urtasun        ATG Toronto     
 March 14       Zoubin         Chief           (ubr.to/2mqtXID)
                Ghahramani     Scientist       
 Feb. 6         Mark Moore     Develop flying  (bloom.bg/2kioNAU)
                               cars            
 
    Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and
reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg.

 (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan, Subrat
Patnaik and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

