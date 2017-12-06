Uber's top European dealmaker to step down - FT

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Uber’s top dealmaker in Europe, Fraser Robinson, is leaving the company, the Financial Times reported, citing a company-wide email.

Robinson, who led Uber's Saudi investment worth $3.5 billion in 2016, will step down from his role as the head of business development in Europe, Middle East and Africa this month, the newspaper said. on.ft.com/2ivJCXP

The paper added he would continue working with Uber as an adviser.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)