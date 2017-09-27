FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Uber keeps losing top executives despite new CEO
June 21, 2017 / 10:22 AM

FACTBOX-Uber keeps losing top executives despite new CEO

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's           Head
of External Affairs Dave Clark resigned on Wednesday, according
to a Recode report, the  
second executive to depart after Dara Khosrowshahi replaced
co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive in August.
    Clark was part of Kalanick's tight-knit group of executives,
but his exit does not seem to be the result of any management
house cleaning by Khosrowshahi, Recode said. (bit.ly/2ysThUW)
    Uber, poached Expedia Inc's CEO Khosrowshahi for
the top job at the company, putting him in charge of turning
around the loss-making, scandal-ridden company.
    Khosrowshahi's appointment comes after Kalanick, who was
Uber's chief executive and co-founder, resigned in June,
following increasing pressure from investors over his
leadership.
    The ride-hailing company has seen the exit of more than a
dozen senior executives, including Kalanick, since February.
However, not all departures were voluntary.
    A list of executive departures and appointments in the last
few months:
    
    Departures:
 Date of        Name            Designation     Link
 Announcement                                   
 Sept. 27       Dave Clark      Head of         (bit.ly/2ysThUW)
                                External        
                                Affairs         
 Sept. 12       Salle Yoo       Chief Legal                 
                                Officer         
 Aug. 10        Ryan Graves     Head of                     
                                Operations      
 June 21        Travis          Chief                       
                Kalanick        Executive       
                                Officer         
 June 13        David           Director                    
                Bonderman                       
 June 12        Emil Michael    Senior Vice                 
                                President       
 May 30         Anthony         Head of                     
                Levandowski     Self-Driving    
                                Unit            
 May 25         Josh Mohrer     GM of Uber's    (bit.ly/2rDW5PS)
                                NY Operations   
 May 23         Jim Callaghan   EMEA General    (bit.ly/2rnlwEk)
                                Counsel         
 April 17       Sherif Marakby  VP of Global                
                                Vehicle         
                                Programs        
 April 11       Rachel          Head of                     
                Whetstone       Communications  
 March 19       Jeff Jones      President                   
 March 19       Brian           VP of Maps and              
                McClendon       Business        
                                Platform        
 March 15       Raffi           Director of     (bit.ly/2rEeA6H)
                Krikorian       Advanced        
                                Technologies    
                                Center          
 March 8        Gary Marcus     Head of AI                  
                                Labs            
 March 3        Charlie Miller  Senior          (bit.ly/2rU0Bcr)
                                Engineer of     
                                Autonomous      
                                Driving Unit    
 March 3        Ed Baker        VP of Product               
                                and Growth      
 Feb. 27        Amit Singhal    Senior VP of                
                                Engineering     
 
 Hires:
    
 Date of        Name           Designation     Link
 announcement                                  
 Aug. 27        Dara           Chief                       
                Khosrowshahi   Executive       
                               Officer         
 Aug. 17        Brooks         Chief Business  (ubr.to/2hzBvZe)
                Entwistle      Officer, Asia   
                               Pacific         
 June 12        Wan Ling       Independent                 
                Martello       Director        
 June 7         Bozoma Saint   Chief Brand     (bit.ly/2spzdnn)
                John           Officer         
 May 1          Raquel         Head of Uber    (bit.ly/2qFkpvA)
                Urtasun        ATG Toronto     
 March 14       Zoubin         Chief           (ubr.to/2mqtXID)
                Ghahramani     Scientist       
 Feb. 6         Mark Moore     Develops        (bloom.bg/2kioNAU)
                               Flying Cars     
 Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and
reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg.

 (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan, Subrat
Patnaik, Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru;
Edited by Martina D'Couto)

