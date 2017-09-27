FACTBOX-Uber keeps losing top executives despite new CEO

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's Head of External Affairs Dave Clark resigned on Wednesday, according to a Recode report, the second executive to depart after Dara Khosrowshahi replaced co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive in August. Clark was part of Kalanick's tight-knit group of executives, but his exit does not seem to be the result of any management house cleaning by Khosrowshahi, Recode said. (bit.ly/2ysThUW) Uber, poached Expedia Inc's CEO Khosrowshahi for the top job at the company, putting him in charge of turning around the loss-making, scandal-ridden company. Khosrowshahi's appointment comes after Kalanick, who was Uber's chief executive and co-founder, resigned in June, following increasing pressure from investors over his leadership. The ride-hailing company has seen the exit of more than a dozen senior executives, including Kalanick, since February. However, not all departures were voluntary. A list of executive departures and appointments in the last few months: Departures: Date of Name Designation Link Announcement Sept. 27 Dave Clark Head of (bit.ly/2ysThUW) External Affairs Sept. 12 Salle Yoo Chief Legal Officer Aug. 10 Ryan Graves Head of Operations June 21 Travis Chief Kalanick Executive Officer June 13 David Director Bonderman June 12 Emil Michael Senior Vice President May 30 Anthony Head of Levandowski Self-Driving Unit May 25 Josh Mohrer GM of Uber's (bit.ly/2rDW5PS) NY Operations May 23 Jim Callaghan EMEA General (bit.ly/2rnlwEk) Counsel April 17 Sherif Marakby VP of Global Vehicle Programs April 11 Rachel Head of Whetstone Communications March 19 Jeff Jones President March 19 Brian VP of Maps and McClendon Business Platform March 15 Raffi Director of (bit.ly/2rEeA6H) Krikorian Advanced Technologies Center March 8 Gary Marcus Head of AI Labs March 3 Charlie Miller Senior (bit.ly/2rU0Bcr) Engineer of Autonomous Driving Unit March 3 Ed Baker VP of Product and Growth Feb. 27 Amit Singhal Senior VP of Engineering Hires: Date of Name Designation Link announcement Aug. 27 Dara Chief Khosrowshahi Executive Officer Aug. 17 Brooks Chief Business (ubr.to/2hzBvZe) Entwistle Officer, Asia Pacific June 12 Wan Ling Independent Martello Director June 7 Bozoma Saint Chief Brand (bit.ly/2spzdnn) John Officer May 1 Raquel Head of Uber (bit.ly/2qFkpvA) Urtasun ATG Toronto March 14 Zoubin Chief (ubr.to/2mqtXID) Ghahramani Scientist Feb. 6 Mark Moore Develops (bloom.bg/2kioNAU) Flying Cars Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg. (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan, Subrat Patnaik, Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)