SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached
November 14, 2017 / 1:24 AM / a day ago

SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday that it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc but there was no final agreement at this stage.

“If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment,” it said in a statement.

Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

