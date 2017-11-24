Russian competition watchdog gives green light to Yandex-Uber deal

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator FAS said on Friday it had approved a deal to merge the Russian ride-sharing businesses of Yandex and Uber, with certain conditions.

In order to resolve competition concerns, the companies must not bar their partners, drivers and passengers from working for or using competitors’ services, FAS said in a statement.

Both companies should also fully inform users of the legal entity providing the service, FAS added.

Uber and Yandex, often referred to as the “Google of Russia”, announced the deal in July with Yandex as the leading partner. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)