FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-FACTBOX-Uber's sprawling ambitions
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Transportation News
June 15, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Uber's sprawling ambitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)

By Heather Somerville

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has pursued a slew of businesses beyond taxi service to augment growth. Its ambitions run the gamut from motorcycles to flying cars.

BLACK CARS

The original Uber model is a luxury black-car service available at the touch of a mobile app.

LOW-COST CARS

Uber launched UberX and UberPOP to offer cheaper on-demand rides from casual drivers.

CARPOOL

UberPOOL is the company's carpooling service in which drivers pick up multiple passengers.

BOATS AND MOTORCYCLES

UberBOAT is a water taxi service Uber offers in certain cities, including Istanbul. Uber brought a motorcycle taxi services, UberMOTO, to Asia.

FOOD

Uber joined the food-delivery business with UberEATS, an app for ordering takeout meals.

PACKAGES

UberRUSH is the company's delivery service for flowers, documents and other parcels.

CAR LEASING

Uber started a car leasing program, Xchange Leasing, to entice drivers who don't own cars to start working for Uber.

CORPORATE

Uber for Business is a ride management platform for business managers to keep track of employee rides and organize expenses.

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

Uber started the Advanced Technologies Group to build self-driving car and mapping technology, with offices in San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TRUCKING

Otto, the self-driving truck startup Uber bought in August, and Uber Freight, the newly launched freight brokerage app, make up Uber's foray into long-haul trucking.

FLYING CARS

Uber in April announced a plan to develop a network flying cars by 2020. (Editing by Marla Dickerson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.