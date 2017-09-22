FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ubisoft's employees share bonus scheme rejected in general meeting
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 22, 2017

Ubisoft's employees share bonus scheme rejected in general meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ubisoft’s resolution on the distribution of bonuses in shares to employees was rejected at its annual general meeting on Friday, as its number one shareholder Vivendi abstained.

The resolution, which Ubisoft’s top executives said was aimed at attracting and keeping talent, needed two thirds of the vote to pass.

Vivendi holds a 25 percent stake in the French video game maker and its abstention prevented the adoption of the resolution.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, has been at odds with Ubisoft for two years, as its attempts to get board representation is vehemently opposed by the founding Guillemot family, which holds 15 percent of Ubisoft shares. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle; Editing by Bate Felix)

