JPMorgan owns 11.33 pct of Ubisoft's shares, French regulator AMF says
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

JPMorgan owns 11.33 pct of Ubisoft's shares, French regulator AMF says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co now owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft’s shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.

The U.S. bank previously held fewer than 1 percent of the French video game maker’s shares, according to Reuters data.

The stake increase makes it Ubisoft’s third-largest sharholder after media giant Vivendi and Ubisoft’s founding family, the Guillemots. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Brian Love)

