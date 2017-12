Dec 7 (Reuters) - French video game producer Ubisoft said on Thursday it was delaying the release of three games and lowering its 2017/18 sales outlook.

The company now sees 2017/2018 sales of 1.64 billion euros ($1.93 billion), versus its previous goal of 1.70 billion euros. However, it expects its operating margin to be higher than its previous target of 15.9 percent, at 16.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Adrian Croft)