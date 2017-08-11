UBS names new Asia Pacific investment banking head - memo

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG on Friday named David Chin as the new head of its Asia Pacific corporate client solutions business, which covers investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chin, who joined UBS in 1994 and left in 2015 to pursue academic interest, will take over from Sam Kendall who will be relocating to New York as the head of the bank's global equity capital market business, the memo said.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.

The corporate client solutions business houses the Swiss bank's merger and acquisitions advisory business and the teams helping with stock market listings, bond issues and other types of financing. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)