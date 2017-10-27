FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS dividend won't rise in line with net income growth - CEO
October 27, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

UBS dividend won't rise in line with net income growth - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS will not boost its dividend in line with net profit growth, which us up more than 30 percent so far in 2017, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told analysts on Friday.

“It’s not reasonable to expect that we will increase our dividend by 32 percent,” Ermotti said in a call with analysts after the bank’s third-quarter results.

“I think that we have a clear policy that we say, we want to have a progressive yet sustainable increase of our cash dividend. And then of course over time we need to also consider a share buyback as a complementary action on capital returns but at this stage it’s not credible to do that.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)

