UBS expects capital position to allow dividends

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - UBS continues to expect a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio above 13 percent in the foreseeable future, in line with its dividend payout policy, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner told a conference call on Friday following the group's results.

Shares in Switzerland's biggest bank traded down 3.8 percent as its CET1 ratio, a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength which the bank uses as a benchmark for its dividend, fell to 13.5 percent from 14.1 percent at the end of the first quarter.

The decline, which the bank partially attributed to stricter rules Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has applied for calculating risk-weighted assets, negatively surprised markets and the bank.

The group said it expected a further 6 billion Swiss franc ($6.18 billion) increase in risk-weighted assets in the second half of the year due to the regulatory change. ($1 = 0.9707 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)