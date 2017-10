Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG said it appointed Bruce MacKenzie as managing director of its leveraged capital markets (LCM) operations in EMEA.

MacKenzie will report to David Slade, global co-head of leveraged finance, and will focus on loans and high yield bonds.

MacKenzie joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was European head of LCM, and before than was with Deutsche Bank for a decade. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)