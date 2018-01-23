MOVES-Novakovic to head UBS wealth management in EMEA

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Christine Novakovic has been named head of UBS wealth management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said, replacing Paul Raphael, who was in charge of Europe and emerging markets.

A spokeswoman confirmed a report by finews that Raphael was leaving his job at UBS, which on Monday announced it was merging its global and Americas wealth management businesses.

Novakovic has most recently headed UBS’s investment banking and corporate customers business in Switzerland.

Sylvia Coutinho is taking on the new role as UBS head of Wealth Management Latin America. She is now chairman of UBS Brazil.