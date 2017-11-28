REFILE-UDG Healthcare profit jumps 17 pct; CFO to step down

(Removes extraneous dollar sign in last paragraph)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare reported a 17 percent increase in full-year earnings on Tuesday, driven mainly by acquisitions, and said Chief Financial Officer Alan Ralph would step down.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 28.83 cents for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with 24.78 cents a year earlier.

Dublin-based UDG, formerly known as United Drug, also proposed a 7.5 percent increase in its final dividend to 9.72 cents per share. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)