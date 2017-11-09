FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British fund 3i Infrastructure posts rise in net asset value
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

British fund 3i Infrastructure posts rise in net asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British fund 3i Infrastructure 3I.L on Thursday posted an increase in net asset value (NAV) to 1.8 billion pounds at 30 September, up from 1.7​ billion pounds at March 31.

The fund, which has 2.4 billion pounds in assets under management, invests in and manages a portfolio of mid-market infrastructure businesses, and greenfield and low-risk energy projects.

The company generated a total return of 120.8 million pounds in the six months to 30 September 2017, or 7.1 percent of opening NAV, ahead of the target return of 8 percent to 10 percent per annum to be achieved over the medium term.

It announced the payment of an interim dividend of 3.925 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 8 January 2018.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
