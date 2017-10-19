ABB wins $130 million order for Hinkley Point nuclear plant in UK

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) has won an order worth around $130 million to provide infrastructure for Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power plant to be built in Britain for decades, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday.

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site is seen near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

ABB’s power grids division will provide transmission infrastructure for the controversial project which is being built by France’s EDF Energy (EDF.PA).

The new nuclear reactors, which are slated to cost 18 billion pounds ($23.68 billion), will provide 7 percent of Britain’s electricity and supply around 6 million homes with power when they go on line in 2025.

($1 = 0.7602 pounds)