MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has approved a takeover bid by Italian motorway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) for Spanish rival Abertis (ABE.MC), the government’s spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

Atlantia is competing against Hochtief (HOTG.DE), the German arm of Spanish builder <ACS ACS.MC>, in a takeover battle for Abertis.